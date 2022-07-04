  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. July 2022

Fixed action for cache settings

July 4, 2022
apifixed

Fixed the actions allowed for cache_settings. Changed deliver (incorrect) to cache (correct).

Prior change: CLI v3.1.1

Following change: Add websocket metrics

