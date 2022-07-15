Add websocket metrics
Three new metrics related to websockets have been added:
websocket_req_body_bytes,
websocket_resp_header_bytes, and
websocket_resp_body_bytes.
Prior change: Fixed action for cache settings
Following change: Add documentation for sudo endpoint
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)