  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. July 2022

Add new Automation Token API endpoints

July 27, 2022
apifixed

Update the externalDocs.url property.

Prior change: Add new Automation Token API endpoints

Following change: CLI v3.2.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024