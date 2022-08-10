CLI v3.2.5
View this release on Github
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- Fix
fastly helptests to work with Go 1.19 #623
Prior change: Exclusions for the new code-generated Rust API client
Following change: Rust SDK 0.8.7
View this release on Github
fastly help tests to work with Go 1.19 #623
Prior change: Exclusions for the new code-generated Rust API client
Following change: Rust SDK 0.8.7
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)