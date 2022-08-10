  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. August 2022

CLI v3.2.5

August 10, 2022
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Remove dynamic configuration #620
  • Static analysis updates #621
  • Semgrep updates #619

Bug fixes

  • Fix fastly help tests to work with Go 1.19 #623

Prior change: Exclusions for the new code-generated Rust API client

Following change: Rust SDK 0.8.7

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024