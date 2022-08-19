  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.8.7

August 19, 2022
Added

  • Added Backend::is_healthy() to experimental module
  • Added get_client_h2_fingerprint to Request and client_h2_fingerprint to RequestHandle to get the HTTP/2 fingerprint of a client request if available
  • Added an interface to the Compute Object Store.
  • Added interfaces to issue surrogate key purges.

Changed

  • Improved deprecation messages for renaming of Dictionary to ConfigStore
  • Fixed some misspellings.

