Rust SDK 0.8.7
Added
- Added
Backend::is_healthy()to
experimentalmodule
- Added
get_client_h2_fingerprintto
Requestand
client_h2_fingerprintto
RequestHandleto get the HTTP/2 fingerprint of a client request if available
- Added an interface to the Compute Object Store.
- Added interfaces to issue surrogate key purges.
Changed
- Improved deprecation messages for renaming of
Dictionaryto
ConfigStore
- Fixed some misspellings.
