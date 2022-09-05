  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. September 2022

CLI v3.3.0

September 5, 2022
View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • TLS Support #630
  • CI to use community TinyGo action #624
  • Improve compute init remediation #627
  • Change default Makefile target #629
  • Refactor after remote config removal #626
  • Refactor for revive linter #632

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.2

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.3

