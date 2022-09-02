  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.5.2

September 2, 2022
fixed

Fixed

  • Explicitly declare void as the return type for functions which return nothing - this allows our package to work with typescript's strict:true option (#253)

  • Declare ambient types for our npm package instead of exports as we do not yet export anything from the package (#252)

