JavaScript SDK 0.5.2
Fixed
Explicitly declare void as the return type for functions which return nothing - this allows our package to work with typescript's
strict:trueoption (#253)
Declare ambient types for our npm package instead of exports as we do not yet export anything from the package (#252)
