  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. October 2022

Add edge rate limiting to Professional Next-Gen WAF platform

October 11, 2022
apiadded

Edge rate limiting has been added to the Professional platform of Fastly's Next-Gen WAF.

Prior change: Add custom headers to healthchecks

Following change: CLI v4.1.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024