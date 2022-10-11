  1. Home
CLI v4.1.0

October 11, 2022
Bug fixes

  • Fix Rust validation step for fastly crate dependency #661
  • Fix compute build --first-byte-timeout #667
  • Ensure the ./bin directory is present even with --skip-verification #665

Enhancements

  • Reduce duplication of strings in logging package #653
  • Support cert_host and use_sni Viceroy properties #663

