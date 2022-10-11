CLI v4.1.0
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Fix Rust validation step for fastly crate dependency #661
- Fix
compute build --first-byte-timeout#667
- Ensure the ./bin directory is present even with
--skip-verification#665
Enhancements
- Reduce duplication of strings in logging package #653
- Support
cert_hostand
use_sniViceroy properties #663
