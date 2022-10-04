  1. Home
CLI v4.0.0

October 4, 2022
Enhancements

  • Bump go-fastly to v6.5.1 #635
  • Update --ssl-ciphers description #636
  • Improve JS error message when a dependency is missing #637
  • Change default service version selection behaviour #638
  • Support for additional S3 storage classes #641
  • Change compute serve --watch flag to default to the project root directory #642
  • Document the newly supported Datadog sites for logging #576
  • Move the internal build scripts to the fastly.toml manifest #640
  • Implement compute hashsum #649
  • Add support for TOML object_store section #651
  • Add --account-name to GCS logging endpoint #549

Bug fixes

  • errors/log: be defensive against nil pointer dereference #650

Documentation:

