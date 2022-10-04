CLI v4.0.0
Enhancements
- Bump go-fastly to v6.5.1 #635
- Update
--ssl-ciphersdescription #636
- Improve JS error message when a dependency is missing #637
- Change default service version selection behaviour #638
- Support for additional S3 storage classes #641
- Change
compute serve --watchflag to default to the project root directory #642
- Document the newly supported Datadog sites for logging #576
- Move the internal build scripts to the fastly.toml manifest #640
- Implement
compute hashsum#649
- Add support for TOML
object_storesection #651
- Add
--account-nameto GCS logging endpoint #549
Bug fixes
- errors/log: be defensive against nil pointer dereference #650
Documentation:
- Fix typos #652
