CLI v4.0.1

October 5, 2022
clifixed

Bug fixes

  • Fix JS dependency lookup #656
  • Fix Rust 'existing project' bug #657
  • Fix Rust toolchain lookup regression #658

Prior change: CLI v4.0.0

Following change: Add custom headers to healthchecks

