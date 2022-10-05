CLI v4.0.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Fix JS dependency lookup #656
- Fix Rust 'existing project' bug #657
- Fix Rust toolchain lookup regression #658
Prior change: CLI v4.0.0
Following change: Add custom headers to healthchecks
