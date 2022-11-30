  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.5.10

November 30, 2022
javascript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • ensure custom cache keys are uppercased (f37920d), closes #318

Prior change: Add Fanout and Status 406 metrics

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.11

