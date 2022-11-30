Add Fanout and Status 406 metrics
The following new metrics have been added:
status_406,
fanout_req_header_bytes,
fanout_req_body_bytes,
fanout_resp_header_bytes,
fanout_resp_body_bytes,
fanout_bereq_header_bytes,
fanout_bereq_body_bytes,
fanout_beresp_header_bytes,
fanout_beresp_body_bytes, and
fanout_conn_time_ms.
