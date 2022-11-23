  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 0.5.5

November 23, 2022
Added

  • implement Request.prototype.setCacheKey (457eabe)
  • implement support in Response.json/text/arrayBuffer methods for guest provided streams (50cdc44)

Changed

  • respond with 500 Internal Server Error when an unhandled error has occured and no response has already been sent to the client (e5982d8)

