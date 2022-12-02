CLI v4.4.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Avoid sending empty string to Backend create API #720
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.12
Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.13
View this release on Github
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.12
Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.13
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)