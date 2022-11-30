  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. November 2022

JavaScript SDK 0.5.12

November 30, 2022
javascript-sdkadded

Added

  • add fastly:experimental module which contains all our experimental functions such as includeBytes and enableDebugLogging (5c6a5d7)

