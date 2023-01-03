CLI v4.6.0
Bug fixes
- vcl/snippet: pass AllowActiveLocked if --dynamic was passed #742
Dependencies:
- Bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 3 to 4 #746
Enhancements
- Use DevHub endpoint for acquiring CLI/Viceroy metadata #739
