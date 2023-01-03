  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

CLI v4.6.0

January 3, 2023
Bug fixes

  • vcl/snippet: pass AllowActiveLocked if --dynamic was passed #742

Dependencies:

  • Bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 3 to 4 #746

Enhancements

  • Use DevHub endpoint for acquiring CLI/Viceroy metadata #739

