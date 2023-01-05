CLI v4.6.1
Bug fixes
- fix(pkg/commands/vcl/snippet): set default dynamic value #751
Dependencies:
- Bump github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.16 to 0.0.17 #748
Enhancements
- build(makefile): add goreleaser target for testing builds locally #750
