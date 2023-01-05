  1. Home
CLI v4.6.1

January 5, 2023
Bug fixes

  • fix(pkg/commands/vcl/snippet): set default dynamic value #751

Dependencies:

  • Bump github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.16 to 0.0.17 #748

Enhancements

  • build(makefile): add goreleaser target for testing builds locally #750

