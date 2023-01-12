  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

CLI v4.6.2

January 12, 2023
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(pkg/commands/compute/serve): prevent 386 arch users executing command #753
  • build(goreleaser): fix Windows archive generation to include zips #756

Dependencies:

  • Bump golang.org/x/term from 0.3.0 to 0.4.0 #754

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.1.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.2.0

