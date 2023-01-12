CLI v4.6.2
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- fix(pkg/commands/compute/serve): prevent 386 arch users executing command #753
- build(goreleaser): fix Windows archive generation to include zips #756
Dependencies:
- Bump golang.org/x/term from 0.3.0 to 0.4.0 #754
