JavaScript SDK 1.1.0
Added
- add crypto.randomUUID function (2c32b42)
Changed
- check that setTimeout/setInterval handler is an object before casting to an object (62476f5)
- ensure retrieving the property definitions of ObjectStoreEntry.prototype.body and ObjectStoreEntry.bodyUsed do not cause panics by ensuring we have a valid entry in their Slots (311b84c)
- error message is latin1, we need to use JS_ReportErrorLatin1 to convert the message from latin1 to UTF8CharsZ, otherwise a panic occurs (f1a22a4)
