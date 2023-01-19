CLI v5.0.0

Breaking:

The objectstore command was incorrectly configured to have a long flag using a single character (e.g. --k and --v ). These were corrected to --key and --value (and a short flag variant for -k was added as well).

feat(objectstore): add --json support to keys/list subcommands #762

feat(objectstore/get): implement --json flag for getting key value #763

Enhancements

feat(compute/deploy): add Object Store to manifest [ setup ] #764

feat(compute/build): support locating language manifests outside project directory #765

feat(compute/serve): implement --watch-dir flag #758

Bug fixes

fix(setup): object_store needs to be linked to service #767

Dependencies: