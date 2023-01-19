CLI v5.0.0
Breaking:
The
objectstore command was incorrectly configured to have a long flag using
a single character (e.g.
--k and
--v). These were corrected to
--key and
--value (and a short flag variant for
-k was added as well).
- feat(objectstore): add --json support to keys/list subcommands #762
- feat(objectstore/get): implement --json flag for getting key value #763
Enhancements
- feat(compute/deploy): add Object Store to manifest [setup] #764
- feat(compute/build): support locating language manifests outside project directory #765
- feat(compute/serve): implement --watch-dir flag #758
Bug fixes
- fix(setup): object_store needs to be linked to service #767
Dependencies:
- Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 #759
