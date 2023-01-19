  1. Home
CLI v5.0.0

January 19, 2023
Breaking:

The objectstore command was incorrectly configured to have a long flag using a single character (e.g. --k and --v). These were corrected to --key and --value (and a short flag variant for -k was added as well).

  • feat(objectstore): add --json support to keys/list subcommands #762
  • feat(objectstore/get): implement --json flag for getting key value #763

Enhancements

  • feat(compute/deploy): add Object Store to manifest [setup] #764
  • feat(compute/build): support locating language manifests outside project directory #765
  • feat(compute/serve): implement --watch-dir flag #758

Bug fixes

  • fix(setup): object_store needs to be linked to service #767

Dependencies:

  • Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 #759

