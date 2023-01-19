  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

New validation errors when creating automation token

January 19, 2023
apiadded

Adds validation for special characters on the name parameter when creating tokens.

Prior change: CLI v5.0.0

Following change: Update bandwidth description

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024