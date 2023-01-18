Rust SDK 0.9.0
Added
- Added a new
fastly::secret_storemodule for use with the new Fastly Secret Store.
- Added support for enabling or disabling reuse of connections for the experimental dynamic backend interface. The default is to reuse connections. Connection reuse is at the discretion of the server running the service.
Changed
- Streaming bodies must now be explicitly
finish()ed in order to be properly framed. The default behavior on drop for
StreamingBodyor
StreamingBodyHandlenow can yield an error to the recipient of the message (the client requesting the response, or the backend receiving a request). This is a breaking change for all current uses of these types, and prevents situations where errors or premature exits from Compute programs could cause incomplete
transfer-encoding: chunkedbodies to appear complete despite being truncated.
Request::with_header()has been changed to have appending behavior rather than set behavior. As a result, chained invocations of
with_header()will add multiple versions of the same header to the request, just like
Request::append_header(). Users that prefer the old behavior should use
Request::with_set_header(), instead.
- Documentation on backend creation has been extended, to make it clear how to tell if a service supports dynamic backends.
- The arguments to
BackendBuilder::newand
BackendBuilder::override_hosthave ben standardized to
impl ToString, to match the other functions in the file.
LookupErrorand
OpenErrorenums for config stores are now
#[non_exhaustive].
- Improved error messages when some resource limits are exceeded.
Removed
- Removed the migration guide Rustdoc for SDKs earlier than 0.6.0.
- Removed deprecated aliases from
Request,
RequestHandle, and
Response.
- Removed the deprecated
legacyitems from
fastly-sys.
- Removed deprecated aliases from
fastly-shared.
