CLI v5.1.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/build): AssemblyScript bugs #786
Dependencies:
- Bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.14.0 to 1.14.1 #783
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.3.2
Following change: CLI v6.0.0
