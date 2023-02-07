CLI v6.0.0
Breaking:
There are three breaking changes in this release.
The first comes from the removal of logic related to user environment
validation. This logic existed as an attempt to reduce the number of possible
errors when trying to compile a Compute project. The reality was that this
validation logic was tightly coupled to specific expectations of the CLI
(and of its starter kits) and consequently resulted in errors that were often
difficult to understand and debug, as well as restricting users from using their
own tools and scripts. By simplifying the logic flow we hope to reduce friction
for users who want to switch the tooling used, as well as reduce the general
confusion caused for users when there are environment validation errors, while
also reducing the maintenance overhead for contributors to the CLI code base.
This change has meant we no longer need to define a
--skip-validation flag and
that resulted in a breaking interface change.
The second breaking change is to the
objectstore command. This has now been
renamed to
object-store. Additionally, there is no
keys,
get or
insert
commands for manipulating the object-store entries. These operations have been
moved to a separate subcommand
object-store-entry as this keeps the naming and
structural convention consistent with ACLs and Edge Dictionaries.
The third breaking change is to Edge Dictionaries, which sees the
dictionary-item subcommand renamed to
dictionary-entry, again for
consistency with other similar subcommands.
- Remove user environment validation logic #785
- Rework objectstore subcommand #792
- Rename object store 'keys' to 'entry' for consistency #795
- refactor(dictionaryitem): rename from item to entry #798
Bug fixes
- Fix description in the manifest #788
Enhancements
- Update
local_serverobject and secret store formats #789
Clean-ups:
- refactor: move global struct and config.Source types into separate packages #796
- refactor(secretstore): divide command files into separate packages #797
