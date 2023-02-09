CLI v6.0.3
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/setup): fix duplicated domains #808
- fix(setup/domain): allow user to correct a domain already in use #811
Enhancements
- build(goreleaser): replace deprecated flag #807
- refactor: add type annotations #809
- build(lint): implement semgrep for local validation #810
