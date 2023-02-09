  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. February 2023

CLI v6.0.3

February 9, 2023
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/setup): fix duplicated domains #808
  • fix(setup/domain): allow user to correct a domain already in use #811

Enhancements

  • build(goreleaser): replace deprecated flag #807
  • refactor: add type annotations #809
  • build(lint): implement semgrep for local validation #810

