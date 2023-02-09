  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. February 2023

JavaScript SDK 1.3.4

February 9, 2023
javascript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • add custom error message when making a request to a backend which does not exist (#412) (486aed1)

Prior change: CLI v6.0.3

Following change: CLI v6.0.4

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024