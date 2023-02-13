CLI v6.0.4
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/build): only use default build script if none defined #814
- fix(compute/deploy): replace spinner implementation #820
Enhancements
- fix(compute/build): ensure build output doesn't show unless --verbose is set #815
Documentation:
- docs: remove --skip-verification #816
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v7 from 7.1.0 to 7.2.0 #819
- build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #818
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.4.0 to 0.5.0 #817
