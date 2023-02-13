  1. Home
CLI v6.0.4

February 13, 2023
Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/build): only use default build script if none defined #814
  • fix(compute/deploy): replace spinner implementation #820

Enhancements

  • fix(compute/build): ensure build output doesn't show unless --verbose is set #815

Documentation:

  • docs: remove --skip-verification #816

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v7 from 7.1.0 to 7.2.0 #819
  • build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #818
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.4.0 to 0.5.0 #817

