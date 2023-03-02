  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. March 2023

CLI v7.0.1

March 2, 2023
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/build): move log calls before subprocess call #847
  • fix(compute/serve): ensure spinner is closed for all logic branches #849

Enhancements

  • feat(dict/create): display dictionary ID on creation #848
  • refactor: clean-up nil error checks #851

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.4.1

Following change: CLI v8.0.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024