CLI v7.0.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/build): move log calls before subprocess call #847
- fix(compute/serve): ensure spinner is closed for all logic branches #849
Enhancements
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.4.1
Following change: CLI v8.0.0
