CLI v8.0.0

Breaking:

This release contains a small breaking interface change that has required us to bump to a new major version.

When viewing a profile token using fastly profile token the --name flag is no longer supported. It has been moved to a positional argument to make it consistent with the other profile subcommands. The profile token command now respects the global --profile flag, which allows a user to switch profiles for the lifetime of a single command execution.

Examples:

fastly profile token --name=example -> fastly profile token example

-> fastly profile token --profile=example

breaking(profiles): replace --name with positional arg + allow global override #862

Bug fixes

fix(build): show build output with --verbose flag #853

Enhancements

fix(profile/update): update active profile as default behaviour #857

fix(compute/serve): allow overriding of viceroy binary #859

feat(compute/deploy): check service availability #860

Dependencies: