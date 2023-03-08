CLI v8.0.0
Breaking:
This release contains a small breaking interface change that has required us to bump to a new major version.
When viewing a profile token using
fastly profile token the
--name flag is no longer supported. It has been moved to a positional argument to make it consistent with the other profile subcommands. The
profile token command now respects the global
--profile flag, which allows a user to switch profiles for the lifetime of a single command execution.
Examples:
fastly profile token --name=example->
fastly profile token example
fastly profile token --profile=example
- breaking(profiles): replace
--namewith positional arg + allow global override #862
Bug fixes
- fix(build): show build output with
--verboseflag #853
Enhancements
- fix(profile/update): update active profile as default behaviour #857
- fix(compute/serve): allow overriding of viceroy binary #859
- feat(compute/deploy): check service availability #860
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 #856
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto #855
