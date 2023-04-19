  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. April 2023

CLI v9.0.1

April 19, 2023
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix: reinstate support for [setup.object_stores] #918

Prior change: CLI v9.0.0

Following change: CLI v9.0.2

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024