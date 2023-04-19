CLI v9.0.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- fix: reinstate support for
[setup.object_stores]#918
Prior change: CLI v9.0.0
Following change: CLI v9.0.2
[setup.object_stores] #918
User contributed notesBETA
