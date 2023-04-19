CLI v9.0.0
View this release on Github
There are a couple of important 'breaking' changes in this release.
The
object-store command has been renamed to
kv-store and the
fastly.toml manifest (used by the Fastly CLI) has updated its data model (see /reference/compute/fastly-toml/) by renaming
[setup.dictionaries] and
[local_server.dictionaries] to their
config_stores equivalent, which has resulted in a new
manifest_version number due to the change to the consumer interface.
Breaking:
- breaking(objectstore): rename object-store command to kv-store #904
- breaking(manifest): support latest fastly.toml manifest data model #907
Bug fixes
- fix(manifest): re-raise remediation error to avoid go-toml wrapping issue #915
- fix(compute/deploy): shorten message to avoid spinner bug #916
Enhancements
- feat(compute/deploy): add Secret Store to manifest
[setup]#769
- feat(config): add TypeScript Starter Kit #908
- fix(errors/log): support filtering errors to Sentry #909
- fix(manifest): improve output message for fastly.toml related errors #910
- feat(service): support
--jsonfor service search subcommand #911
- refactor: consistent
--jsonimplementation #912
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.9.0 to 1.10.0 #900
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #901
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 #902
- build(deps): bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.2.0 to 3.2.1 #903
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.9.0
Following change: CLI v9.0.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)