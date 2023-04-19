CLI v9.0.0

View this release on Github

There are a couple of important 'breaking' changes in this release.

The object-store command has been renamed to kv-store and the fastly.toml manifest (used by the Fastly CLI) has updated its data model (see /reference/compute/fastly-toml/) by renaming [setup.dictionaries] and [local_server.dictionaries] to their config_stores equivalent, which has resulted in a new manifest_version number due to the change to the consumer interface.

Breaking:

breaking(objectstore): rename object-store command to kv-store #904

breaking(manifest): support latest fastly.toml manifest data model #907

Bug fixes

fix(manifest): re-raise remediation error to avoid go-toml wrapping issue #915

fix(compute/deploy): shorten message to avoid spinner bug #916

Enhancements

feat(compute/deploy): add Secret Store to manifest [setup] #769

#769 feat(config): add TypeScript Starter Kit #908

fix(errors/log): support filtering errors to Sentry #909

fix(manifest): improve output message for fastly.toml related errors #910

feat(service): support --json for service search subcommand #911

for service search subcommand #911 refactor: consistent --json implementation #912

Dependencies: