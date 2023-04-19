  1. Home
CLI v9.0.0

April 19, 2023
There are a couple of important 'breaking' changes in this release.

The object-store command has been renamed to kv-store and the fastly.toml manifest (used by the Fastly CLI) has updated its data model (see /reference/compute/fastly-toml/) by renaming [setup.dictionaries] and [local_server.dictionaries] to their config_stores equivalent, which has resulted in a new manifest_version number due to the change to the consumer interface.

Breaking:

  • breaking(objectstore): rename object-store command to kv-store #904
  • breaking(manifest): support latest fastly.toml manifest data model #907

Bug fixes

  • fix(manifest): re-raise remediation error to avoid go-toml wrapping issue #915
  • fix(compute/deploy): shorten message to avoid spinner bug #916

Enhancements

  • feat(compute/deploy): add Secret Store to manifest [setup] #769
  • feat(config): add TypeScript Starter Kit #908
  • fix(errors/log): support filtering errors to Sentry #909
  • fix(manifest): improve output message for fastly.toml related errors #910
  • feat(service): support --json for service search subcommand #911
  • refactor: consistent --json implementation #912

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.9.0 to 1.10.0 #900
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #901
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 #902
  • build(deps): bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.2.0 to 3.2.1 #903

