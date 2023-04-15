  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 1.9.0

April 15, 2023
Added

  • Implement subset of crypto.subtle.importKey which can import a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (b66bf50)
  • Implement subset of crypto.subtle.sign which can sign data with a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (800fb66)
  • Implement subset of crypto.subtle.verify which can verify a signature with a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (077adfd)

Fixed

  • free buf if an error has occured (bfa84cc)

