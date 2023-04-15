JavaScript SDK 1.9.0
Added
- Implement subset of crypto.subtle.importKey which can import a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (b66bf50)
- Implement subset of crypto.subtle.sign which can sign data with a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (800fb66)
- Implement subset of crypto.subtle.verify which can verify a signature with a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (077adfd)
Fixed
- free
bufif an error has occured (bfa84cc)
