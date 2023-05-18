CLI v10.1.0
View this release on Github
Deprecation notice:
fastly compute hashsum is being phased out in favour of
fastly compute hash-files.
Enhancements
- feat(compute/hashfiles): add hash-files subcommand #943
Prior change: CLI v10.0.1
Following change: JavaScript SDK 2.0.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)