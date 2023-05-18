  1. Home
CLI v10.1.0

May 18, 2023
cliadded

View this release on Github

Deprecation notice: fastly compute hashsum is being phased out in favour of fastly compute hash-files.

Enhancements

  • feat(compute/hashfiles): add hash-files subcommand #943

