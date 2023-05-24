  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 2.0.1

May 24, 2023
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • When using implicit backends with https protocol, use the hostname for the sni hostname value to match fetch behaviour in browsers and other runtimes (84fb6a2)

