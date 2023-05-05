  1. Home
Added KV Store's batch endpoint

May 5, 2023
apiadded

Adds new documentation for the KV store /batch endpoint.

Prior change: Update Historical Stats hourly retention

Following change: Secret store entry: add `PUT` and `PATCH` methods

