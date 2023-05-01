Update Historical Stats hourly retention
Added note about hourly data retention limits to the Historical Stats API documentation.
Prior change: TLS Certificates in_use filter
Following change: Added KV Store's batch endpoint
Added note about hourly data retention limits to the Historical Stats API documentation.
Prior change: TLS Certificates in_use filter
Following change: Added KV Store's batch endpoint
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)