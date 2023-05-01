  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. May 2023

Update Historical Stats hourly retention

May 1, 2023
apichanged

Added note about hourly data retention limits to the Historical Stats API documentation.

Prior change: TLS Certificates in_use filter

Following change: Added KV Store's batch endpoint

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024