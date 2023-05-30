Rust SDK 0.9.4
Added
- Added the Compute Core Cache API in
fastly::cache::core.
Changed
- Usage of
Backend::builderis no longer considered experimental. The
BackendExttrait is no longer required to use that function, and the trait function has been marked as deprecated.
Deprecated
- Deprecated
BackendExt::builderin favor of a native
Backend::builderfunction.
