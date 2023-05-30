  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.4

May 30, 2023
rust-sdkdeprecatedchangedadded

Added

  • Added the Compute Core Cache API in fastly::cache::core.

Changed

  • Usage of Backend::builder is no longer considered experimental. The BackendExt trait is no longer required to use that function, and the trait function has been marked as deprecated.

Deprecated

  • Deprecated BackendExt::builder in favor of a native Backend::builder function.

