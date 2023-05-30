  1. Home
Go SDK 0.1.4

May 30, 2023
go-sdkaddedchanged

Changed

  • Send Content-Length: 0 instead of Transfer-Encoding: chunked for requests without a body

Added

  • Add Core Cache API
  • Add Purge API
  • Add package level documentation for Secret Store and KV Store APIs

