Go SDK 0.1.4
Changed
- Send
Content-Length: 0instead of
Transfer-Encoding: chunkedfor requests without a body
Added
- Add Core Cache API
- Add Purge API
- Add package level documentation for Secret Store and KV Store APIs
Prior change: removed kv store and item force documentation
Following change: Rust SDK 0.9.4
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)