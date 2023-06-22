  1. Home
CLI v10.2.2

June 22, 2023
Enhancements

  • refactor(ci): disable setup-go caching to avoid later cache restoration errors #960

Bug fixes

  • fix(update): use consistent pattern for replacing binary #961
  • fix(kvstoreentry): avoid runtime panic for out of bound slice index #964

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.8.0 to 0.9.0 #959
  • build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.11.0 to 1.12.0 #958
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.9.0 to 0.10.0 #957

