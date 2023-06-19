CLI v10.2.1
Enhancements
- feat(logging/s3): add --file-max-bytes flag #952
- ci: better caching support #951
- fix: remove sentry #954
- refactor: logic clean-up #955
Bug fixes
- ci: fix cache restore bug #953
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.4.1 to 8.5.0 #949
