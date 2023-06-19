  1. Home
CLI v10.2.1

June 19, 2023
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • feat(logging/s3): add --file-max-bytes flag #952
  • ci: better caching support #951
  • fix: remove sentry #954
  • refactor: logic clean-up #955

Bug fixes

  • ci: fix cache restore bug #953

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.4.1 to 8.5.0 #949

