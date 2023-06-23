  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. June 2023

Go SDK 0.1.5

June 23, 2023
go-sdkaddedchanged

Changed

  • Fix KV Store hostcalls

Added

  • Add support for RegisterDynamicBackend

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 2.4.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 2.5.0

