Add KV Store metrics
This adds
kv_store_class_a_operations and
kv_store_class_b_operations. These metrics replace
object_store_class_a_operations and
object_store_class_b_operations. The previously deprecated metrics
object_store_read_requests and
object_store_write_requests have been removed.
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 2.2.0
Following change: JavaScript SDK 2.2.1
