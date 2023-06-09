  1. Home
Add KV Store metrics

June 9, 2023
apiaddedremoved

This adds kv_store_class_a_operations and kv_store_class_b_operations. These metrics replace object_store_class_a_operations and object_store_class_b_operations. The previously deprecated metrics object_store_read_requests and object_store_write_requests have been removed.

