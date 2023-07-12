  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.5

July 12, 2023
Added

Added

  • Added the Compute Simple Cache API in fastly::cache::simple.
  • fastly::error now includes a reëxport of anyhow::Context in addition to anyhow::Error.
  • Added fastly::secret_store::Secret::from_bytes() to create unencrypted Secrets from bytes at runtime for compatibility with APIs that require a Secret.

