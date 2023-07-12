Rust SDK 0.9.5
Added
- Added the Compute Simple Cache API in
fastly::cache::simple.
fastly::errornow includes a reëxport of
anyhow::Contextin addition to
anyhow::Error.
- Added
fastly::secret_store::Secret::from_bytes()to create unencrypted
Secrets from bytes at runtime for compatibility with APIs that require a
Secret.
