JavaScript SDK 3.1.0

July 12, 2023
Added

  • Add ability to disable connection-pooling behavior for Dynamic Backends (#574) (718bea8)

Changed

  • Deprecate SimpleCache.set and recommend SimpleCache.getOrSet as the alternative (bff1bf5)

