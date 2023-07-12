JavaScript SDK 3.1.0
Added
Changed
- Deprecate SimpleCache.set and recommend SimpleCache.getOrSet as the alternative (bff1bf5)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.0.0
Following change: Rust SDK 0.9.5
