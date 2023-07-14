Correct the ttl and stale_ttl fields to be a string type
The
ttl and
stale_ttl fields have been corrected to reflect their actual type (a string, not an integer).
Prior change: Go SDK 0.1.6
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.1.1
