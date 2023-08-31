CLI v10.4.0
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version
3, with the primary change being updates to the toolchain constraints within the
[language.go] section (diff).
When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:
fastly config --reset
The changes to the internal configuration correlate with another change in this release, which is adding support for standard Go alongside TinyGo.
If your fastly.toml has no custom
[scripts.build] defined, then TinyGo will continue to be the default compiler used for building your Compute@Edge project. Otherwise, adding the following will enable you to use the Wasm support that Go 1.21+ provides:
[scripts]env_vars = ["GOARCH=wasm", "GOOS=wasip1"]build = "go build -o bin/main.wasm ."
Deprecations:
- remove(compute/init): assemblyscript #1002
Enhancements
- feat(compute/build): support native go #995
- Add support for interacting with the New Relic OTLP logging endpoint #990
Dependencies:
- build: bump go-fastly to v8.6.1 #1000
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 #994
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.7 to 8.5.9 #996
