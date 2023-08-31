CLI v10.4.0

The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version 3 , with the primary change being updates to the toolchain constraints within the [language.go] section (diff).

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

The changes to the internal configuration correlate with another change in this release, which is adding support for standard Go alongside TinyGo.

If your fastly.toml has no custom [scripts.build] defined, then TinyGo will continue to be the default compiler used for building your Compute@Edge project. Otherwise, adding the following will enable you to use the Wasm support that Go 1.21+ provides:

[ scripts ] env_vars = [ "GOARCH=wasm" , "GOOS=wasip1" ] build = "go build -o bin/main.wasm ."

Deprecations:

Enhancements

feat(compute/build): support native go #995

Add support for interacting with the New Relic OTLP logging endpoint #990

Dependencies: