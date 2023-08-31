  1. Home
CLI v10.4.0

August 31, 2023
cliadded

The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version 3, with the primary change being updates to the toolchain constraints within the [language.go] section (diff).

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

The changes to the internal configuration correlate with another change in this release, which is adding support for standard Go alongside TinyGo.

If your fastly.toml has no custom [scripts.build] defined, then TinyGo will continue to be the default compiler used for building your Compute@Edge project. Otherwise, adding the following will enable you to use the Wasm support that Go 1.21+ provides:

[scripts]
env_vars = ["GOARCH=wasm", "GOOS=wasip1"]
build = "go build -o bin/main.wasm ."

Deprecations:

  • remove(compute/init): assemblyscript #1002

Enhancements

  • feat(compute/build): support native go #995
  • Add support for interacting with the New Relic OTLP logging endpoint #990

Dependencies:

  • build: bump go-fastly to v8.6.1 #1000
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 #994
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.7 to 8.5.9 #996

