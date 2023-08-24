  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. August 2023

JavaScript SDK 3.3.1

August 24, 2023
javascript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • update to spidermonkey which includes async resume support when using pbl (#634) (1dea60f)

