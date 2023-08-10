  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 3.2.0

August 10, 2023
javascript-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • add ability to automatically decompress gzip responses returned from fetch (#497) (e08d060)

Changed

  • use spidermonkey version 115 (4a4716d)
  • reduce memory usage by caching client getters when they are first called (87ee0cb)
  • update to latest url crate which passes some more wpt url tests (f0a42fd)

