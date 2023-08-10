JavaScript SDK 3.2.0
Added
Changed
- use spidermonkey version 115 (4a4716d)
- reduce memory usage by caching client getters when they are first called (87ee0cb)
- update to latest url crate which passes some more wpt url tests (f0a42fd)
Prior change: Add bot challenge metrics
Following change: Go SDK 0.2.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)