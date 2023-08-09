  1. Home
Add bot challenge metrics

August 9, 2023
The following new metrics have been added: bot_challenge_starts, bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passed, bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failed, bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checked, bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabled, bot_challenges_issued, bot_challenges_succeeded, bot_challenges_failed, and bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issued.

